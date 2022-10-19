Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Down 5.6% in September

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 22.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
