Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEOGet Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as high as C$2.59. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.46. The company has a market cap of C$121.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.

Geodrill (TSE:GEOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.66%.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

