Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as high as C$2.59. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.46. The company has a market cap of C$121.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42.
Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.97 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
