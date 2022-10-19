GICTrade One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,545.00 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. One GICTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $93.88 million and approximately $12,545.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.37 or 0.27719387 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010827 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

