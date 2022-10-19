Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -189.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Gladstone Land stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $42.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
