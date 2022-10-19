Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

GLBZ opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.74. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

