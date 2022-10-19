Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $363.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 623,571 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

