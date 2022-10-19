Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $210,000. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 9.4% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $5,253,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. 3,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $628.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.73. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.69 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 43.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.