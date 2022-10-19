Golden Goose (GOLD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $305.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $83,004.48 and $305.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

