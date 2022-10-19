Goldfinch (GFI) One Day Volume Tops $541,393.00

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $19.36 million and $541,393.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003711 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,165,550 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

