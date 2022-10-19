Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.71

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00003706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $19.31 million and $667,342.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.85 or 0.27664868 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010807 BTC.

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,162,990 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.