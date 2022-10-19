Goodfood Market (FOOD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Goodfood Market (TSE: FOOD) recently:

10/17/2022 – Goodfood Market was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/17/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$0.70. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.50 to C$0.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.00 to C$0.60.

10/17/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.40 to C$0.60.

10/7/2022 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.00.

10/4/2022 – Goodfood Market was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.00.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Goodfood Market stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 129,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$31.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

