GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Up 6.4% in September

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 11,840,000 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of GDRX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.77. 12,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -44.55, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.81.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

