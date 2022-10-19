Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for $2,574.24 or 0.13412545 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $216,111.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003076 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.50 or 0.27665712 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010805 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
