GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including pension funds, sovereign funds, wealth management firms, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. GQG Partners Inc is a subsidiary of QVFT LLC.

