GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.
GQG Partners Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
About GQG Partners
Featured Stories
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.