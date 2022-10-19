Grand Wealth Management LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.