Graypoint LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.37 and a 1 year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

