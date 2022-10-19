Graypoint LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.45 and a 200-day moving average of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.