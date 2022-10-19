Graypoint LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 41.3% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,624,000 after buying an additional 1,624,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,315,000 after buying an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,681,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of URBN opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.