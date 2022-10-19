Graypoint LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of American Tower by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of American Tower by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.64.

American Tower Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $197.22 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

