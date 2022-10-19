Graypoint LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.3 %

Citigroup stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.96.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.