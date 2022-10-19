Graypoint LLC Has $363,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 152.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

