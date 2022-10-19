Graypoint LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.