Graypoint LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Carter’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

