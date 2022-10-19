Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. 8,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $506.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.19. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

