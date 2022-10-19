Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Greene County Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. 8,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $506.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.19. Greene County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Greene County Bancorp Company Profile
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greene County Bancorp (GCBC)
