GreenTech Metals Limited (ASX:GRE) Insider Acquires A$10,148.00 in Stock

GreenTech Metals Limited (ASX:GRE – Get Rating) insider Roderick Webster acquired 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,148.00 ($7,096.50).

GreenTech Metals Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Australia. The company discovers, develops, and acquires resource projects containing minerals and metals that are used in the battery storage and electric vehicle sectors. It holds interest in the Whundo project, the Ruth Well project, the Osborne project, the Nickol River Gold project, the Weerianna Gold project, and the Elysian project located in the West Pilbara region; the Mawson South project and the Dundas project located in Fraser Range region; and the Windimurra project located in Midwest region.

