Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading Down 37.1%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 37.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

