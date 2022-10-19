Grin (GRIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,810.00

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $49,810.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,194.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00267840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00119353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00762785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00561944 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00248439 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

