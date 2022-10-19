Grin Price Tops $0.0464 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $40,017.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,983.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00267310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00117022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00754908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00555648 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00245860 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

