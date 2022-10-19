Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Down 6.8% in September

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 31.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Groupon stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Groupon has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $31.15.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. Groupon’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,405.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Groupon by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,753 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Groupon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

