Grove (GVR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.89 Million

Grove (GVR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Grove has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grove has a market capitalization of $50.89 million and $5.55 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grove token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.49 or 0.27410251 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Grove Token Profile

Grove launched on March 1st, 2022. Grove's total supply is 59,939,115,319,048,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,852,480,295,616,390 tokens.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

