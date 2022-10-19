Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $14.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TV. UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of TV opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $925.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.38 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,965,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 954,438 shares during the period. Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at about $8,288,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 534,107 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,408,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

