Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

In other news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 5,552 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $190,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,141 shares in the company, valued at $19,819,250.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 5,552 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $190,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 576,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,819,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $371,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,670.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,470 shares of company stock worth $498,393 and have sold 30,000 shares worth $1,103,220. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

