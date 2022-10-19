H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

HLUYY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

