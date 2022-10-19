Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Stephens lowered their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Shares of HAL opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,534 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

