Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 193,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59,150 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 153,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

