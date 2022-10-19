Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 27 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,514.17.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,773.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,860.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,975.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

