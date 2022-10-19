Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,014,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,472,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 657,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $302.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.14 and a 200 day moving average of $355.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $272.01 and a 12-month high of $531.80.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

