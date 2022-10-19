Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.36.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.