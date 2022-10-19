Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

