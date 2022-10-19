Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes $61,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

