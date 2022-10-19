Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes $82,000 Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SMB opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $17.98.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

