Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 263 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,424,422 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $132.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.



