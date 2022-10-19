Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

