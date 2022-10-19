Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Price Up 3.3% After Earnings Beat

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.12. Approximately 6,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 460,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.