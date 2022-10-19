Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.92

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

Hang Lung Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1177 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

