Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.92

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.
Hang Lung Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.
Hang Lung Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1177 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Lung Group (HNLGY)
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.