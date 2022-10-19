Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $145.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPGLY. HSBC upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €155.00 ($158.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($152.04) to €130.00 ($132.65) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

HPGLY opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.73. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

