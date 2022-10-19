Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.80

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 15929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Harmonic Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,685,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,458,000 after purchasing an additional 428,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Harmonic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harmonic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

