Harvest Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $24.24 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $24.24 million and approximately $830,363.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $35.58 or 0.00186781 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

