Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the September 15th total of 215,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hawkins Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.38. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $246.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $3,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 439.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 27.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.