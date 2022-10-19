HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741,412 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 266,151 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 2.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.20% of HDFC Bank worth $205,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.66. 13,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,123. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

